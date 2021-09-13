PolkaWar Reaches Market Cap of $2.20 Million (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. PolkaWar has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and $1.21 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000387 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00076966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00123363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.13 or 0.00177090 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,766.63 or 1.00185613 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,192.14 or 0.07143862 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $402.70 or 0.00901226 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002962 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s total supply is 89,987,712 coins and its circulating supply is 12,737,712 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

