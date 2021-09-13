Polychain Monsters (PMON) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.79 Million

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Polychain Monsters has a market cap of $47.22 million and $1.79 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.06 or 0.00031412 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded down 32.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00060891 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.05 or 0.00151996 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00013547 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00042935 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Profile

Polychain Monsters (CRYPTO:PMON) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,388,069 coins and its circulating supply is 3,357,812 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

