PONO Capital Corp’s Quiet Period To Expire on September 20th (NASDAQ:PONOU)

PONO Capital’s (NASDAQ:PONOU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, September 20th. PONO Capital had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 11th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During PONO Capital’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of PONO Capital stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. PONO Capital has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

