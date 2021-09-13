Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,369,778 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 243,100 shares during the quarter. Popular accounts for approximately 8.2% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 4.18% of Popular worth $252,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 123.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Popular during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 159,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,209,000 after buying an additional 34,578 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 217,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,321,000 after acquiring an additional 50,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $73.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.20. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. The company had revenue of $642.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

In other news, Director Carlos Unanue sold 6,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total transaction of $516,641.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ignacio Alvarez sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $1,145,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,225. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

