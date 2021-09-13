Populous (PPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $107.87 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Populous has a total market cap of $107.87 million and $2.00 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Populous has traded down 24% against the dollar. One Populous coin can now be bought for about $2.03 or 0.00004512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00060907 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.38 or 0.00152310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00013637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00042930 BTC.

About Populous

Populous (CRYPTO:PPT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

