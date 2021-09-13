Populous (PPT) Price Down 24% This Week

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Populous coin can now be bought for approximately $2.03 or 0.00004512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a total market capitalization of $107.87 million and $2.00 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Populous has traded 24% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00060907 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.38 or 0.00152310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00013637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00042930 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous (PPT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

