Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €103.72 ($122.03).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAH3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of PAH3 stock opened at €86.14 ($101.34) on Monday. Porsche Automobil has a fifty-two week low of €44.45 ($52.29) and a fifty-two week high of €102.00 ($120.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €88.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €88.96. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.87.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

