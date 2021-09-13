Portion (PRT) Price Down 44.8% This Week

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Portion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Portion has a total market capitalization of $4.02 million and $164,832.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Portion has traded 44.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00060885 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00151943 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00013554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00042887 BTC.

Portion Profile

Portion (PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,089,528 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

