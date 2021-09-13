Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.85

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.85 and last traded at $24.96, with a volume of 2355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POSH shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.18.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.33 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Poshmark news, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 52,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $1,530,524.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 6,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $267,584.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 599,849 shares of company stock valued at $17,968,764 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POSH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,132,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth about $39,539,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,374,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,616,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Poshmark by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,182,208 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $56,440,000 after purchasing an additional 557,416 shares in the last quarter. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

