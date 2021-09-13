PotCoin Price Down 16.3% Over Last Week (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 13th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $1,632.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,683.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.97 or 0.07203901 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.92 or 0.00389217 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $604.84 or 0.01353601 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00122708 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.66 or 0.00590069 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.01 or 0.00461044 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.13 or 0.00335979 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,704,147 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

