Power Ledger Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, Power Ledger has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Power Ledger has a total market capitalization of $133.42 million and approximately $17.41 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Ledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000653 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Power Ledger

Power Ledger (CRYPTO:POWR) is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 457,485,997 coins. The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

