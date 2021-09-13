Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) rose 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 1,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 19,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

POW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Powered Brands from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Powered Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Powered Brands by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Powered Brands by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 52,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Powered Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powered Brands in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Powered Brands in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Powered Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:POW)

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

