Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) rose 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 1,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 19,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.
POW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Powered Brands from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Powered Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.69.
Powered Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:POW)
Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Powered Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powered Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.