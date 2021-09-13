PowerPool (CVP) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.82 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One PowerPool coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00003064 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. PowerPool has a total market cap of $46.97 million and $8.82 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00060082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.82 or 0.00151609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00013525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00042778 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,268,901 coins. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PowerPool

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

