Prairie Mining (LON:PDZ) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Prairie Mining Limited (LON:PDZ) was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.58 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.60 ($0.20). Approximately 9,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 147,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.21).

The company has a market cap of £35.62 million and a P/E ratio of -52.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 15.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59.

Prairie Mining Limited, a coal development company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, appraisal, and development of resource projects in Australia and Poland. It develops and operates Jan Karski semi-soft coking coal mine in the Lublin Coal Basin, as well as Debiensko hard coking coal mine in Upper Silesia.

