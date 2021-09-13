PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Shares Up 1.5%

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) shot up 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.71. 9,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 10,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PREKF. Stifel Nicolaus raised PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.21.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.