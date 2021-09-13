Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,298 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.24% of Preferred Bank worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 68.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the first quarter worth $205,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at $383,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFBC opened at $60.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.83. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $915.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.49.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.81 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 15.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

