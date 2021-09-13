Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.23

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.23 and last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Premier Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%.

About Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

