PRIA Trading Down 26.6% Over Last Week (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One PRIA coin can now be bought for about $2.83 or 0.00006275 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PRIA has traded down 26.6% against the dollar. PRIA has a total market capitalization of $196,087.56 and $1,081.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00059745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002767 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00150852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00013499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.74 or 0.00734058 BTC.

PRIA Coin Profile

PRIA (CRYPTO:PRIA) is a coin. PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_ . The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

Buying and Selling PRIA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

