PRIZM (PZM) Price Reaches $0.0047 on Exchanges

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $13.45 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PRIZM alerts:

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001995 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000074 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,858,313,339 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIZM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.