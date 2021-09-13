Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 3.4% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $18,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,808 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 217.4% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 480,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,608,000 after buying an additional 889,952 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,626,000 after buying an additional 399,232 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2,198.2% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,851,000 after buying an additional 305,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 59.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 746,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,716,000 after buying an additional 277,844 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $129.29. 96,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,254,467. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $130.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.49.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

