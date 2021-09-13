Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 6.0% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $33,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 417,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,517,000 after purchasing an additional 32,674 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $243,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 113,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,743 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $110,000.

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $82.64. 15,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,024,025. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $82.11 and a 12-month high of $83.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

