Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Buys 3,055 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.0% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 120,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 26,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 53,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.39. The stock had a trading volume of 115,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,706,817. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.63. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $88.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.