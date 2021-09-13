Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Buys 5,953 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.9% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $15,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period.

VMBS traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $53.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,613. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.47. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $54.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

