Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.7% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.34. 30,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,651. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.21. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $47.56.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.