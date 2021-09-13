Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 4.1% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $22,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of IWM traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $223.12. 1,812,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,167,791. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.40. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $142.09 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

