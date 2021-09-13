Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Decreases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,028 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,181,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $343.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.01. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

