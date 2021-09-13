Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 966,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,843 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 9.0% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $49,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.09. The stock had a trading volume of 226,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,422,474. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.33. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

