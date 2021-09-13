Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,053,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $736,095,000 after purchasing an additional 25,486 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,400,000 after buying an additional 240,454 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,342,000 after buying an additional 50,608 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,886,000 after buying an additional 31,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 330,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,346,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $419.78. 1,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,974. The business’s 50 day moving average is $414.94 and its 200-day moving average is $386.83. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.18 and a 1-year high of $430.28.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

