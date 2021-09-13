Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,000.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $82.17. The stock had a trading volume of 22,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,155. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.24. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.99 and a 1 year high of $83.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

