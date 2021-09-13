Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $40.35 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 7.3% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $40,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,280,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $230.25. The stock had a trading volume of 69,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,431. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $162.85 and a 52-week high of $234.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.33 and a 200-day moving average of $218.81.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.