Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.4% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $409.90. The stock had a trading volume of 516,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,366. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $295.04 and a one year high of $417.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.35.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

