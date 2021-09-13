Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,399 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $123,000.

Shares of VV traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $208.88. 5,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,052. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.63 and a fifty-two week high of $212.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.17.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

