Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on PROG. Raymond James cut Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Progenity from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Progenity stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $80.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -0.15. Progenity has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.94.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progenity will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity during the first quarter worth about $8,322,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progenity by 416.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progenity by 85.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 537,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Progenity by 410.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 38,773 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progenity by 107.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 160,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

