Progressive Investment Management Corp Buys 76 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Progressive Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 4.2% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $20.55 on Monday, hitting $2,858.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,393. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,749.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,456.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,936.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total transaction of $6,296,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 450,600 shares of company stock valued at $293,398,435. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

