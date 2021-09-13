Project Inverse Hits Market Capitalization of $486,451.78 (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 26% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Project Inverse has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. Project Inverse has a market cap of $486,451.78 and $3,378.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00077407 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00123230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.03 or 0.00175368 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,181.57 or 1.00252812 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,240.36 or 0.07189991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $409.50 or 0.00908632 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002951 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,779,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Inverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Inverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

