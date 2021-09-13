Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.08.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFPT. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $175.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Proofpoint has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $175.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.43%. Equities analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc engages in provision of security-as-a-service that enables large and mid-sized organizations worldwide to defend, protect, archive and govern their most sensitive data. The firm’s security and compliance platform comprises of an integrated suite of threat protection, information protection, and brand protection solutions.

