Propy (PRO) Market Cap Hits $47.03 Million

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Propy has a market cap of $47.03 million and $306,178.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Propy has traded up 89.1% against the dollar. One Propy coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00059019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.62 or 0.00150827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00013504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000386 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00042637 BTC.

Propy Profile

Propy (PRO) is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,850,406 coins. The official website for Propy is propy.com . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Propy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

