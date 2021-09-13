ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW) Shares Down 0.9%

ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW)’s share price fell 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.77 and last traded at $46.92. 3,301 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 5,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.35.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 67.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 50,910 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF in the second quarter worth $757,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF in the second quarter worth $3,464,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

