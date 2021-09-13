ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Position Lifted by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,050,000 after buying an additional 322,960 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,734,000 after buying an additional 44,602 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,070,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,351,000 after buying an additional 33,306 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,746,000 after buying an additional 86,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 677,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,429,000 after buying an additional 14,566 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $92.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.24. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.