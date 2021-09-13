ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €20.07 ($23.61).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.82) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

PSM stock opened at €16.77 ($19.73) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.90. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of €9.26 ($10.89) and a twelve month high of €19.00 ($22.35). The company’s 50 day moving average is €16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is €17.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.72.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

