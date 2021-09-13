Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Position Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,290 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTGX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $212,000.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $702,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $45.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.51. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.58.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.