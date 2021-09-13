Proton Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.70 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Proton coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Proton has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a total market capitalization of $42.36 million and $7.70 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Proton alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00059830 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00151439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00013551 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $330.67 or 0.00734089 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

XPR is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.