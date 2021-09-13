Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.00

Shares of Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Provident Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Provident Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 17.52, a current ratio of 17.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 1.63.

Provident Financial Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

