Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Sold by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP lessened its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 60,259 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of Provident Financial Services worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 1,453.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,387,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,412,065 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,260,000 after purchasing an additional 236,714 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $3,220,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 12.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,239,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,607,000 after buying an additional 139,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 544.8% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 122,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 103,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,733.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Provident Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $22.27. 5,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,393. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.05. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $25.70.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 66.19%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

