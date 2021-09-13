Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) Trading Up 0.5%

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 109 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 109 ($1.42). Approximately 731,896 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,053,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.50 ($1.42).

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Prs Reit in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £539.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 105 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 98.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Prs Reit’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

Prs Reit Company Profile (LON:PRSR)

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

