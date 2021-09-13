Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,458 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PUK. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Prudential in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,910,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential in the 2nd quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Prudential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Prudential stock opened at $42.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.35. The company has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential plc has a 12-month low of $23.99 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.1074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Prudential’s payout ratio is presently 5.98%.

About Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

