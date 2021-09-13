PSI Advisors LLC Acquires 2,010 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up 1.6% of PSI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJT. Bbva USA bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 235.5% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJT stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $132.70. 120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,605. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.82 and a 200-day moving average of $130.48. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $83.92 and a one year high of $137.46.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.