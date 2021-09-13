PSI Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,558 shares during the period. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF accounts for 1.3% of PSI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PREF. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period.

Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $20.82. 69,859 shares of the company traded hands. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 52 week low of $98.13 and a 52 week high of $101.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average of $20.59.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.