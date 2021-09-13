PSI Advisors LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.4% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.47.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.11. The stock had a trading volume of 70,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,983,989. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $121.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

