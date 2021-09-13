PSI Advisors LLC Has $4.50 Million Stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,770 shares during the quarter. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF makes up 2.4% of PSI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. PSI Advisors LLC owned 1.27% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCTR. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,614,000. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 689.9% in the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 213,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 186,160 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the second quarter worth $6,004,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 118.3% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,282,000 after purchasing an additional 160,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,555,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,053,000 after purchasing an additional 95,210 shares in the last quarter.

FCTR traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,571. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.52. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $36.67.

